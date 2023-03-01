Talk to any coach and they’ll say culture is everything, everyone from the underclassmen to the seniors must buy into the process.

“It’s what you do day in and day out at practice, it’s how you show up to perform. Culture is what really defines your program and how every athlete approaches each season. We’re just so lucky this group of seniors is a great guiding light for us,” said Minot Boys Swimming Head Coach, Jake Solper.

The culture of success can be attributed to talented athletes, along with various methods outside of the pool.

“Being our last week leading up into the state meet, we take a couple of days where we do a little relaxation and visualization. I think it’s really important for our athletes to kind of visualize how each of their performances is going to go,” stated Solper.

“It helps get your mind focused and get you really thinking about how you want to execute your races and you can see a difference,” added Minot Boys Swimming Senior, Alex King.

Not only does visualizing positively affect an individual performance but also the bond between teammates.

“I always, no matter what, I cheer on my teammates to make sure that they do good. I always put my teammates first,” said Senior Minot Swimmer, Ryan Hubbard.

“Our guys when they show up at the state meet, they are confident, they are ready to go, there aren’t any surprises, other than even better performances then what they had planned,” stated Solper.

Although Magi swimmers take the upcoming state meet seriously, they keep it loose with traditions like bleached hair and fresh cuts.

“For state if you make it then you can get kind of a crazy haircut or funky haircut and then the one or 2 days before state, then we all buzz it off and look pretty uniform for state,” said Hubbard.

The Magi will compete for a sixth straight state title March 3rd and 4th at the Bismarck State College Aquatic Center.