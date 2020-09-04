Swimming: Minot defeats Jamestown in home duel

In their first home duel of the season, the Minot Majettes put on a show against Jamestown.
Minot secured 130 points on the day to take their duel, 130-56.
Next up for the Majettes is the Capital City Invite in Bismarck on September 11th.
by: Phil Benotti
