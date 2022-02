Over half of the boys swim teams in the state were represented on Saturday at the Century Invite. The meet was a good chance for teams to tune up as we sit exactly one month away from the state meet.

Team Scores:

1. Minot: 463

2. Fargo Davies: 255

3. Bismarck: 182.5

4. Century: 179

5. West Fargo Sheyenne 178.5