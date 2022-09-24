We are halfway through the swim season and several teams made the trip to the Magic City for the Minot Invite on Saturday.
Team Scores:
|Minot
|504
|Legacy
|300
|Grand Forks Central
|288
|Williston
|236
|Grand Forks Red River
|229
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
We are halfway through the swim season and several teams made the trip to the Magic City for the Minot Invite on Saturday.
Team Scores:
|Minot
|504
|Legacy
|300
|Grand Forks Central
|288
|Williston
|236
|Grand Forks Red River
|229
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter