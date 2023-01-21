Heading into Saturday’s invite, the Minot Magicians had won every dual or invite they had participated in. Saturday they defended their home pool against six other teams from the state.
|Minot
|459
|Bismarck
|420
|Legacy
|239
|Century
|235
|West Fargo
|216
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
