Minot Girls Swimming and Diving is back in the pool today as the Majettes hope to defend their first WDA title since 2014, with each part of the team facing a different set of challenges.

The end of the last swim and dive season was a mixed bag for the Minot High Girls team after securing their 33rd WDA title in program history … but only finished third in third place at the state meet in Bismarck last November.

“Scoring is a little bit different and that always plays a part, and when you add in those east schools, we got bumped down a little bit more, they’ve got some more of those standout kids placing 1-2-3, and we’ve got a lot more depth. We didn’t have any winners at that state meet, but we had a lot of kids score in those middle areas,” Head Coach Emily Jensen said.

“I think, in WDA, we just performed a lot better that day compared to state, because state’s just a lot different,” Junior Diver Ella Kesler explained. “If you don’t make it to the next day, you can’t swim anymore, and with WDA, it’s just one day and you can see how well you can do and with state, our second day wasn’t our best pretty much,” Kesler added

The swim team loses nine seniors from last year, with eight freshman and a couple of middle-schoolers hoping to fill the big shoes left by those who graduated.

“I’m super optimistic for this season. There’s a lot of new, young faces, and I’m super excited to see that. I think they’ll bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm with them being so young,” Senior Swimmer Elise Altringer said.

Roster attrition won’t really affect the divers portion of the roster, who have been able to take a step forward this offseason by spending extra time on the diving board.

“Our divers have been doing a lot of work offseason with some open board work, which they’ve never had the opportunity to have before, which puts us at a more equal playing field with those east schools that do have club diving team, and then we’ve got some kids who put in a lot of work this summer doing some private lessons, going to some camps and things like that,” Jensen said.

“We’ve got more opportunity this year to come in and practice all of our dives just right here in the pool and it’s gonna really help with us going into the season,” Kesler said.

The Majettes open the season August 26th at home against West Fargo Sheyenne