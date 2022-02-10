Thursday afternoon in the pool belonged to the home teams as both Minot and Bismarck defended their water with wins.
WDA Swimming Scores:
(B) Minot Magicians 132, Century Patriots 53
(B) Bismarck Demons 111, Dickinson Midgets 75
