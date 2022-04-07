Bishop Ryan’s Sydney Upton is not going far away from home to continue her college career. She will go from being a Lion to a Beaver, committing to play at Minot State.

Upton said it’s a relief to know where she is playing and what sport she’s committed to, having offers from Minot State for volleyball and basketball.

She added it was an easy decision knowing her family and friends will be able to watch all her games in the fall.

“The atmosphere of having your hometown close I mean I’ve lived here my whole life so the people in this town and the people at Minot State and then the coach herself I like her a lot too so I think everything and being close to home and the coach definitely influenced my decision a lot,” Upton said.

“She’s lead by example in everything that she’s done not only excelling as a player but leading younger girls and being a leader and captain for us so extremely proud to see her play at the next level and excited to see where that goes,” Roger Coleman, Bishop Ryan Head Girls Basketball Coach, said.