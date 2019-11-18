Synchronized ice skaters kick off season with a great cause

The season opened for Capital Ice Synchro Skating in Bismarck, all for a good cause.

It all started with a silent auction fundraiser with proceeds going to Elin Hoescht who is two years old and was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma. Nine teams ranging in age from four to 18 showcased their programs for the 2019-2020 season.

“It’s a big deal to us to give back at this exhibition,” says head coach Becky Gallion. “We’ve been doing that for the last 17 years and we’ve always had a charity, whether it’s been Ronald McDonald House or whatever it is. We always pick somebody and toys for tots. We like to do something back for the community for them giving back to us for over the course of the year.”

This begins the long journey for 130 skaters to compete at the National Showcase in Connecticut in February.