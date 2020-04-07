Taking one for the team

Minot State women’s hockey player Story Navrot will be under quarantine for the 2nd time in less than 3 weeks as her and fellow Canadian Jordan Ivanco return to their homeland north of the border. Because of the Quarantine Act which went into effect a couple of weeks ago, Navrot had to quarantine for 14 days. After just getting out of quarantine it was back to Minot to pick up her friend and fellow countrymen knowing that when she returns to Canada she’ll have to quarantine another 14 days as will her teammate.