Tale of two golfers

Minot State golfers Matthew Bean and Cody Reynolds are making the most of playing their final rounds together this season. Both along with Carson Harcourt were seniors and were expecting to be contenders in the conference and were obviously disappointed that the season wasn’t able to be played.

“Very disappointing” said Reynolds. “We didn’t get the closure I guess at the end, we wanted to finish out the right way. Bean echoed the sentiments saying “We would have been able to finish the season strong I think especially with you know we had three seniors with Carson as well.

Both players plan to play some tournaments this year and will go north of the border to play in Cammore, Alberta, the hometown of Bean.

But after that the golf journey will take different paths temporarily with Bean and Harcourt deciding not to return next season. “It was a tough decision because I love playing with all the guys on my team, I talked to my coach and I think it’s best for me to graduate this year. Meanwhile Reynolds, who won a state “A” medalist title for the Magicians just a few years ago, says he plans to give it another run next year. I’m thinking about it, got a couple years left of school and my major changed so as of now I want to play so we’ll see if I actually decide to or not but I do have that option which is great so.”