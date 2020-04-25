Tale of two golfers

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot State golfers Matthew Bean and Cody Reynolds are making the most of playing their final rounds together this season. Both along with Carson Harcourt were seniors and were expecting to be contenders in the conference and were obviously disappointed that the season wasn’t able to be played.

“Very disappointing” said Reynolds. “We didn’t get the closure I guess at the end, we wanted to finish out the right way. Bean echoed the sentiments saying “We would have been able to finish the season strong I think especially with you know we had three seniors with Carson as well.

Both players plan to play some tournaments this year and will go north of the border to play in Cammore, Alberta, the hometown of Bean.

But after that the golf journey will take different paths temporarily with Bean and Harcourt deciding not to return next season. “It was a tough decision because I love playing with all the guys on my team, I talked to my coach and I think it’s best for me to graduate this year. Meanwhile Reynolds, who won a state “A” medalist title for the Magicians just a few years ago, says he plans to give it another run next year. I’m thinking about it, got a couple years left of school and my major changed so as of now I want to play so we’ll see if I actually decide to or not but I do have that option which is great so.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Mushroom Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushroom Business"

BisMan Parks

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMan Parks"

Shiloh Christian Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Track"

Central McLean Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Golf"

Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Business Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Renovations"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Nurse Heading to NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Heading to NY"

Unemployment Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Trouble"

BPD Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPD Calls"

Snow Fences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Fences"

Making it Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Making it Home"

State Historical Society

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Historical Society"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24"

Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Mobile Home Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile Home Fire"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge