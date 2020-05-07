Talkin baseball with Sabre Dogs

It’s always a good time to talk baseball with a former baseball player but for Brett Schweitzer he’s now in the role of assistant GM with the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. And for Schweitzer it couldn’t of been a stranger year to make a debut and keep many options open.

“We have different plans in place right now” said Schweitzer, we’re working on schedules and stuff like that and whenever it’s safe to play ball again and have people gather in the ballpark, we’ll be happy to have them.” Since the season will be a condensed win the team already is dropping some of it’s longer road trips. “We’ll be more so playing the local regions like the Big Sticks and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks and the Pierre Trappers, stuff like that, little closer, easier for us to get to” said Schweitzer.

And when will the players arrive? Well that depends on the projected start of the season but Schweitzer says because there was no spring baseball that pitchers will arrive first. “Our pitchers are gonna report two weeks early just to get some bullpens in and some live BP, stuff like that and the players are gonna come in a week early and we’re gonna do some scrimmages.” Schweitzer added “Just get them in some swings and throwing off the mound like playing ball again you know.”

