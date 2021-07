Recent Bismarck High graduates Christian and Wilfried Tanefeu represented North Dakota on wrestling’s biggest stage Friday in the Greco Roman finals.

Christian Tanefeu took home fifth place in his match winning 12-2, while Wilfried fell 5-1 in his final match to take home fourth place. Both Tanefeu’s finished in the top eight, qualifying them as All-Americans.

The two brothers will attend the University of Michigan in the fall to wrestle.