Target dates set for Sabre Dogs

You could say the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs are zeroing in on their season. The Sabre Dogs will finally open camp next Tuesday as they get ready to open a 52 game schedule with 20 of those games taking place with the Badlands Bigsticks. “We’re looking forward to playing the Big Sticks and gonna swallow my pride about the past relations I got there and I’m a Sabre Dog so I’m gonna have to root on these guys now I guess” said Assistant GM Brett Schweitzer.

The Sabre Dogs were planning on having pitchers report first but now the entire team will show up at the same time to begin workouts. “Corey’s showing up actually this Friday” said Schweitzer referring to team manager Corey Thompson. “Marcello Terrazas is here already but everybody else is gonna be coming around the 15th, 16th,17th area, we’re gonna have a little bit of preseason practice scheduled for them set up but the 26th is opening day with the 29th is our home opener.”

As far as seating, recent changes from the Park board have allowed fans to sit closer together. “Originally we put a lot of thought into that thinking, we have to go every other row and seat between each party but now actually the Minot Parks is lifting some of these restrictions so we’re gonna have open concourse and they can sit wherever they want to which kind of helps us.