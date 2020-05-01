Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Teammates on same path

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Velva Aggies fastpitch team has a couple of seniors who were hoping to get to play in their final sports season of their career. Emma Passa and Grace Mogen both are coming off of knee injuries and after missing out on the volleyball and basketball seasons were hoping to get a chance to play in one sport their senior year before graduating.

“I mean not being able to play volleyball and basketball, I was hoping to softball this year” said Passa. “You just kind of keep pushing hoping you have a season and just keep moving on.” Mogen had similar thoughts “I was really looking forward to this season” the 3rd basemen said “I was just looking forward to one more time on the field with the girls.”

The Aggies also were hoping to contend for a region title again this year with most of their lineup in tact from last year. “We had a lot of seniors coming back this year” said Passa. “I think about 9 so we were really hoping to like have one last good run together and make the most of it.” Mogen added “I thought we were gonna have an amazing season this year.”

Passa may have summed up the fastpitch season best by saying “It’s not the season we were hoping for but anything’s better than nothing.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

#InThisTogetherND

Thumbnail for the video titled "#InThisTogetherND"

Capstone Projects Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capstone Projects Online"

Coal Documentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Documentary"

Powerball Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powerball Winner"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Where to report severe weather damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to report severe weather damage"

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?"

Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm"

What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?"

Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home."

How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?"

Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted."
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge