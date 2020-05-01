Teammates on same path

The Velva Aggies fastpitch team has a couple of seniors who were hoping to get to play in their final sports season of their career. Emma Passa and Grace Mogen both are coming off of knee injuries and after missing out on the volleyball and basketball seasons were hoping to get a chance to play in one sport their senior year before graduating.

“I mean not being able to play volleyball and basketball, I was hoping to softball this year” said Passa. “You just kind of keep pushing hoping you have a season and just keep moving on.” Mogen had similar thoughts “I was really looking forward to this season” the 3rd basemen said “I was just looking forward to one more time on the field with the girls.”

The Aggies also were hoping to contend for a region title again this year with most of their lineup in tact from last year. “We had a lot of seniors coming back this year” said Passa. “I think about 9 so we were really hoping to like have one last good run together and make the most of it.” Mogen added “I thought we were gonna have an amazing season this year.”

Passa may have summed up the fastpitch season best by saying “It’s not the season we were hoping for but anything’s better than nothing.”