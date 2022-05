A busy week for WDA teams with only two weeks left in the regular season. Minot and Legacy currently sit atop the standings with a 3-0 record. Minot hosted Williston and Legacy hosted Jamestown.

Scores:

Minot Majettes (9), Williston Coyotes (0)

Legacy Sabers (7), Jamestown Blue Jays (2)

Bismarck Demons (6), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)

St. Mary’s Saints (5), Dickinson Midgets (4)

Mandan Braves (3), Century Patriots (6)