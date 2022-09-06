While the duals didn’t count in the standings, the intensity was there Tuesday, as Legacy hosted Century, and Mandan faced off with Bismarck.
WDA Tennis Scores:
Century Patriots (4), Legacy Sabers (3)
Mandan Braves (6), Bismarck Demons (1)
