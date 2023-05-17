The WDA Tennis season all comes down to Minot’s match against Legacy on Thursday, May 18 to decide who takes a regular season title and the top spot at the region tournament.

The Sabers and Majettes both enter the match in the Magic City with perfect records in and out of conference play.

Minot is trying to repeat as West Region champs after winning the regular season and tournament title’s a season ago.

“It would mean a lot. We’ve worked really hard for it in the offseason and during the season we’ve worked hard during practice so I think our team deserves it,” Freshman Grace Olson said.

“I think if we just work hard together and communicate and play our best, we’ll be able to pull through,” Olson added.