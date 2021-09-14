Tennis: Century tops Jamestown in a second straight day of competition

Just a few weeks remain in the WDA Tennis regular season, where teams are looking to put themselves in a position for postseason success.
Tuesday Tennis Scores:
Century Patriots (6), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)
Bismarck Demons (1), Mandan Braves (6)
