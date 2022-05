The WDA Tennis season stayed on course Thursday with four match-ups on the schedule, including a pair of undefeated teams in Legacy and St. Mary’s.

Scores:

Legacy Sabers (6), St. Mary’s Saints (3)

Bismarck Demons (5), Century Patriots (4)

Dickinson Midgets (7), Mandan Braves (2)

Jamestown Blue Jays (4), Williston Coyotes (5)