Both Legacy and St. Mary’s welcomed one of the top teams from the East to Bismarck with West Fargo Sheyenne.

Scores:

Legacy Sabers (3), West Fargo Sheyenne (6)

St. Mary’s Saints (0), West Fargo Sheyenne (0) – Late

Grand Forks Central (3), Century Patriots (4)

Grand Forks Red River (3), Century Patriots (4)