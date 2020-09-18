Tennis: Legacy continues to ride perfect WDA season

With a perfect record and two weeks left in the season, Legacy looks like they are well on their way to a regular-season WDA championship.

The Sabers have found ways to grab team wins, including two already against second-place Minot. The Sabers have been lead by standout number one Corby Svihovec, and Legacy feels that their doubles play has been the driving force towards their successful team record.

“Compatibility is huge. Comfortability” says head coach Scott McPherson. “They support each other really well. And so our doubles hasn’t been too much of a variety with our doubles this year. They all have been pretty compatible.”

Legacy faced Century Thursday at Sanford, with the Sabers winning 7-2. Elsewhere, Minot defeated Mandan on the road 8-1, and Bismarck fell to Jamestown, 7-2.