Tuesday was one of the toughest days for tennis teams in the WDA as the top four in the standings faced off against one another.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Century Patriots
|2
|Legacy Sabers
|7
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|2
|Minot Magicians
|7
|Final
Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
