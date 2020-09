The undefeated Legacy Sabers extended their streak to 11 matches on Tuesday with a 9-0 win over Jamestown. The Sabers’ win streak has already clinched them the WDA title and the number one seed in the west region tournament.

The Mandan Braves also got a 9-0 win Tuesday over Bismarck. The Braves sit in fourth place in the WDA for the final week of matches.

Minot won 8-1 Tuesday to maintain its second place spot in the WDA standings.