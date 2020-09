Legacy and Minot clashed for the second time this season, with the Magicians looking to put a blemish on the Sabers undefeated record.

However, Legacy proved they would be too much winning 6-3 over Minot, sweeping the season series, and putting them in prime position for the one seed in the WDA.

Elsewhere, Century was able to get an 8-1 in over Bismarck, and Mandan loses a close one to Jamestown, 5-4.