Minot tennis is once again firing on all cylinders, as the 2022 WDA champs are off to an undefeated start in their West Region title defense.

After placing second at state as a team last year, Minot High is picking right back up from where it left off.

So far in the WDA regular season, the Majettes have won 32 while only dropping 4 dual individual matches.

Coming off of last year’s success the Magi want to continue to perform at a high level.

“I think we have a pretty good mindset right now but there’s always room for improvement along the way. So yeah, the ultimate goal is to make it to state and eventually win but we have a lot of things to work on before we get there,” said Minot Senior, Halle Mattson.

“We have a nice mix of girls, singles, doubles, it doesn’t matter where we throw them they want to compete, they want to get better, they’re willing to listen, they’re easy to coach and it’s a fun group of girls to have right now,” added Head Coach Scott DeLorme.