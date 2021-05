Only two undefeated teams remain undefeated in the WDA, and both extended their win streaks on Saturday with wins over West Fargo Sheyenne.

Rain did not stop Mandan and Minot from hosting the Mustangs in Bismarck this weekend. The matches moved indoors where the Braves defeated the Mustangs 5-0. Later in the afternoon the Majettes defeated the Mustangs by a score of 5-2.