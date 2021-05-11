Tennis: Mandan and Minot face off in a battle between the unbeaten

The WDA Girls Tennis season has been waiting for the matchup between Minot and Mandan, with the top two teams battling it out for the first time on Tuesday.

Tuesday Scores:
Mandan (7), Minot (2)
Legacy (6), Dickinson (3)
Century (8), Jamestown (1)

