In their first match up of the season the Century Patriots hosted and defeated Mandan, but Tuesday’s outcome was the exact opposite. The Braves played host to the Patriots and won 6-3.

The Braves and Patriots now sit tied at third in the WDA.

Elsewhere in the WDA, Minot, one of the top teams in the region, defeated Bismarck 9-1.

Legacy extended its undefeated streak with a 8-1 win over Jamestown.