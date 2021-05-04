Tennis: Mandan keeps on rolling in win over St. Mary’s, Century defeats Bismarck

In girls tennis, Minot and Mandan stayed perfect on the season, while Century picked up a win over rivals Bismarck.
Tuesday Scores:
St. Mary’s (1), Mandan (8)
Century (8), Bismarck (1)
Legacy (7), Jamestown (2)
Williston (1), Minot (6)
