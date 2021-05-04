Tennis: Mandan keeps on rolling in win over St. Mary’s, Century defeats Bismarck

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In girls tennis, Minot and Mandan stayed perfect on the season, while Century picked up a win over rivals Bismarck.

Tuesday Scores:
St. Mary’s (1), Mandan (8)
Century (8), Bismarck (1)
Legacy (7), Jamestown (2)
Williston (1), Minot (6)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News