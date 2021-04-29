Tennis: Mandan stays undefeated against Legacy

It’s was the biggest day of WDA so far in the season, with top teams like Minot and Mandan in action around the state.
Thursday Scores:
Mandan (9), Legacy (0)
Dickinson (5), Century (4)
Minot (9), Bismarck (0)
St. Mary’s (5), Williston (4)
