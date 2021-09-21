Tennis: Mandan tops Bismarck as the regular season enters the final week

The Mandan Braves hosted the Bismarck Demons, this time in a counter that would go towards the standings with just one week to go.

Tuesday Tennis Scores:
Mandan Braves (8), Bismarck Demons (1)
Jamestown Blue Jays (1), Legacy Sabers (8)

