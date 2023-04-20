With the incoming winter weather, WDA tennis action had to move indoors, including a pair of top contenders in the region.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Mandan Braves
|5
|Dickinson Midgets
|4
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Century Patriots
|6
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
With the incoming winter weather, WDA tennis action had to move indoors, including a pair of top contenders in the region.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Mandan Braves
|5
|Dickinson Midgets
|4
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Century Patriots
|6
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter