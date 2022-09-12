It’s been business as usual for the reigning WDA champion Minot Boys Tennis this fall.

The Magi are 11-2 on the season and a perfect 5-0 at home

Head Coach Scott Delorme says the team needs to continue to make progress over this next month.

“We’re kind of where we thought we might be. We’re having some success in the region and we’re having some success in the east and we beat a couple of east teams. We know we’re kind of in that ballpark of where we need to be, but we also know that we’ve got three weeks to here where we need to get a lot better before the regional and state tournaments,” Head Coach Scott Delorme said