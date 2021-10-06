Tennis: Minot prepares for the state tournament after taking home two regional championship titles

The tennis season has just a few days left Minot hoping to come out of Grand Forks with the big prize a state title.

The Minot tennis team won both the teams and doubles regional championships over the weekend.

Coach Scott Delorme said he was impressed with how his team competed even when they were down in matches which is what they need to continue to do in Grand Forks.

“This week we got down multiple times both in the team portion and individual portion and the way our guys fought and competed to fight back in a match was something we’ve really stressed and we’re really proud of that effort,” Delorme said. “And this weekend we’re just going to focus on the same thing we’ve been doing fundamentals, competing winning points, and be ready for Thursday.”

The team championship starts Thursday, Oct. 7 with Minot taking on West Fargo Sheyenne starting at 10 a.m.