The best from the west from boys tennis battle to send their team to the state tournament next week. The team duals played out on Thursday before the individual and doubles tournament beginning on Friday. Minot would face Legacy in the championship round and would defeat the Sabers to win the WDA Region champions for back-to-back years.

#4 Mandan Braves4#5 Williston Coyotes1Quarterfinal Final
#2 Legacy Sabers4#7 Jamestown Blue Jays1Quarterfinal Final
#3 Century Patriots5#6 Bismarck Demons0Quarterfinal Final
#1 Minot Magicians4#4 Mandan Braves1Semifinal Final
#2 Legacy Sabers3#3 Century Patriots2Semifinal Final
#6 Bismarck Demons2#7 Jamestown Blue Jays3Consolation Final
#1 Minot Magicians4#2 Legacy Sabers1Championship Final
#3 Century Patriots4#5 Williston Coyotes1State Qualifier Final
#4 Mandan Braves 5#7 Jamestown Blue Jays 0State Qualifier Final