The best from the west from boys tennis battle to send their team to the state tournament next week. The team duals played out on Thursday before the individual and doubles tournament beginning on Friday. Minot would face Legacy in the championship round and would defeat the Sabers to win the WDA Region champions for back-to-back years.

#4 Mandan Braves 4 #5 Williston Coyotes 1 Quarterfinal Final #2 Legacy Sabers 4 #7 Jamestown Blue Jays 1 Quarterfinal Final #3 Century Patriots 5 #6 Bismarck Demons 0 Quarterfinal Final #1 Minot Magicians 4 #4 Mandan Braves 1 Semifinal Final #2 Legacy Sabers 3 #3 Century Patriots 2 Semifinal Final #6 Bismarck Demons 2 #7 Jamestown Blue Jays 3 Consolation Final #1 Minot Magicians 4 #2 Legacy Sabers 1 Championship Final #3 Century Patriots 4 #5 Williston Coyotes 1 State Qualifier Final #4 Mandan Braves 5 #7 Jamestown Blue Jays 0 State Qualifier Final