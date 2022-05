Saturday was the last day of the WDA tennis championships in Minot. Singles and doubles pairs hoping to keep their season alive and move onto the state tournament. Minot’s Sofia Egge and Eden Olson took on Century’s Maya Kubsad and Erika Lee for the doubles championship. And on the singles side, Jamestown’s Phoebe Olson took on Mandan’s Sophia Felderman.

Doubles Score:

Egge/Olson 2, Kubsad/Lee 0

Singles Score:

Olson 2, Felderman 1