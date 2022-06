Saturday was championship day for the individual part of the state tennis tournament. Minot’s Sofia Egge and Eden Olson looked to claim back-to-back titles in doubles, and in singles Sheyenne’s Mimi Gu hoped to capture her second straight state title.

Doubles Score:

Sofia Egge/Eden Olson 2, Julia Wolff/Madeline Abbott 0

Singles Score:

Mimi Gu 2, Phoebe Olson 0