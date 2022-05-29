We now know which individuals will be representing their teams at the high school tennis state tournament. For Minot they have familiar faces, Sofia Egge and Eden Olson are returning to defend their title.

Egge and Olson defeated Century’s Maya Kubsad and Erika Lee 2 sets to 0 in the region tournament. They said they are looking forward to hopefully going back to back to close out their careers.

“It’s really exciting. I’m excited to be here and go to state. I’m excited to see how far we can go and see if we can get the title again,” Egge said.

“They wanted to repeat that’s kind of been a goal for them since the time they ended last year. We talked singles very quickly and they quickly shut that down that we’re going to go doubles and we’re going to try and repeat and I think they have the drive to do it and hopefully we can put together one more weekend,” Scott DeLorme, Head Coach, said.

Egge and Olson begin their quest for back-to-back titles Friday, June 3 in Grand Forks at 10 a.m.