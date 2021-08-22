Tennis: teams use round robin to prepare for regular season

High School Tennis teams across the state are getting ready for the regular season. This weekend in Minot several local teams participated in a round robin tournament something teams weren’t able to do last year due to the pandemic.

Every WDA team came to play against someone other than their teammates for a preseason match up.

Minot head coach Scott Delorme said this weekend helps get the kinks out before the season starts.

“I think they are a huge advantage for everybody. One it’s nice to see somebody different other than your teammates for the last 10 days of practice,” Delorme said. “Number two there’s a lot of kids who have played some summer tennis but we also have a lot of athletes, who play summer baseball, golf they do different things and this is really their chance to get in the tennis mode finally.”

The Magi start regular season play Tuesday Aug. 24 against Legacy at home.