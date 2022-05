Minot’s top-seeded duo of Sofia Egge and Eden Olson advanced to the semi-finals of the WDA Individual Tennis Tournament over St. Mary’s in straight sets, while second-seeded Aleah McPherson and Chelsea Krom moved on to the next round.

Single’s tournament semi-finalists: Phoebe Olson (Jamestown), Halle Matson (Minot), Sophia Felderman (Mandan), Valeria Bradley (Dickinson).