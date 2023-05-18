It was a battle of unbeaten teams on Thursday between Minot and Legacy, with the winner clinching the WDA regular season title.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Minot Majettes
|6
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final
|St. Mary’s Saints
|9
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|0
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
It was a battle of unbeaten teams on Thursday between Minot and Legacy, with the winner clinching the WDA regular season title.
WDA Tennis Scores:
|Minot Majettes
|6
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final
|St. Mary’s Saints
|9
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|0
|Final
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now