Tennis: Williston’s Mason Haugenoe prepares for State Tennis Tournament

Over the weekend Mason Haugenoe defeated Minot’s Hunter Rice to win the WDA Regional singles tennis championship.

“I feel pretty great. I came in as a two seed and somehow came out on top and I’m pretty happy about it,” Haugenoe said.

After facing tough opponents all weekend Head Coach Tammy Hunter said there are still things Haugenoe needs to work on before heading to Grand Forks.

“Just a little bit on consistency. I thought he did an absolutely great job at taking Hunter out of his element,” Hunter said. “Hunter is a tough tough player and he hits the ball with a ton of power and Mason was able to take him out of that element and put him in a different element where he couldn’t hit those balls as easily and so we really want to work on strategy and a little bit work on foot movement and getting set for the ball.”

And for the first time since 1999, Williston will have the chance to have a state championship for singles tennis. Both Hunter and Haugenoe said they are honored to represent a small town on such a big stage.

“I came in and I mean honestly I did not expect to go this far I’m going to be completely honest but I’m really happy about it,” Haugenoe said.

“It is such a huge thing for us and that’s such a big thing for our little team, so I am just so excited,” Hunter said.

The individual tennis bracket begins on Friday, October 8 in Grand Forks.