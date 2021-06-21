Terry and Troy Steiner team up with MATPAC for free girls wrestling camp

Bismarck natives Terry and Troy Steiner are hitting the mat this week back in the capital city.

“This Community has given so much to our lives, and continues to do that, and at a certain point you’ve got to start giving back and this is one of those opportunities – a rare opportunity – that we get to do that,” Terry said.

Terry is now the USA women’s national wrestling team coach. Troy is the head wrestling coach at Fresno State. The twin brothers are teaming up with MATPAC, the wrestling club they started in, for a three day camp.

“It’s always an honor for me to come back here and give back, because there’s so many people that have helped myself, my brother and our family,” Troy said. “So it’s an honor to come back here and try to give back.”

Part of their goal is taking down the challenge of growing girls wrestling, a newly sanctioned sport in North Dakota.

“You know you just realize how much the sport has helped you as a person, and it’s helped so many men and boys through,” Troy said. “If that’s what we really love about the sport then why not help the other gender?”

MATPAC is encouraging girls to participate by having a free all girls session with the Steiners.

“I think it’s an important step,” Terry said. “I think it shows the rest of the state, and the clubs in the state and the communities in the state that ‘hey this is for real. And you should get behind it, and you should back it.’

Today’s all girls session featured about 15 athletes, but Terry believes in time the sport will only continue to grow across the state.

“You know it’s one of the real values of this community, the sport of wrestling,” Terry said. “They value the sport here, and they always have, and now to see them opening up those doors of opportunity to women in the sport is just fantastic.”

If you’re interested in participating in the camp you can find more information on the MATPAC website.