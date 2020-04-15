Tetons add new coach

A former Minot State women’s basketball coach and former head fastpitch coach has been named the new head women’s basketball coach at Williston State. Bill Triplett will take over the role and David Gibson spoke to him about his new opportunity.
by: Mike ElmPosted: / Updated:
A former Minot State women’s basketball coach and former head fastpitch coach has been named the new head women’s basketball coach at Williston State. Bill Triplett will take over the role and David Gibson spoke to him about his new opportunity.