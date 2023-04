The 2023 North Dakota Shrine Bowl rosters have been revealed, pitting the best of the best against each other in late June.

There will be two games on June 24th played at Mayville State, starting with the 11-man east versus west game at 4 pm, followed by the 9-man game at 7 pm.

The rosters were selected by the state’s football coaches.

11-man West Roster:

Armani Smith Beulah Tarren Larson Beulah Ryan Brynjolfson Century Joel Edland Century Jacob Burckhard Century Jayden Sherwin Bismarck Jaxon Kellogg Legacy Vegas George Legacy Carl Henry Legacy Jaxyn Richter St. Mary’s Jonathan Plante St. Mary’s Grant Kees Bowman County Brenden Hedges Des Lacs-Burlington Chase Selle Dickinson Max Wilkinson Dickinson Ben Carlson Dickinson Kaison Kaylor Hazen Payton Hochhalter Jamestown Jackson Walters Jamestown Ethan Gall Jamestown Devon Church Mandan Karsyn Jablonski Mandan Lincon Wiseman Mandan Kaydn Turnbow Minot Jayden Speraw Minot Tyson Enget Ray-Powers Lake Gracin Schroeder Ray-Powers Lake Joey Desir Shiloh Christian Kyler Klein Shiloh Christian Darrick Even Shiloh Christian Payton Bodine Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose Kyle Sandy Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose Gabe Lakoduk Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose Preston Kraft Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose Jason Hogue Watford City Coach: Jim Dooley Beulah Coach: Matt Weidler Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose Coach: Chauncey Hendershot Minot Coach: Cory Volk Century

9-Man West Rosters: