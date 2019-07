In Grand Forks, the East teams controlled the pace throughout, sweep the 2019 Shrine Bowl.

In the 11-Man game, defense was the story, as the East held the West to just seven points, winning 27-7.

The 9-Man game was closer, with the West scoring a late touchdown to make it a one score game. The East put the game away with a trick play end around touchdown, winning by a score of 28-18.