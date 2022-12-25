WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Two is better than one – it’s a mantra taken seriously by Amanda and Jarod Obering, the co-head coaches for Washburn girls basketball.

“I mean our date nights for the last decade have revolved around basketball and going to watch kids play basketball, our friends kids playing basketball, and coaching basketball,” Jarod Obering said. “Our family vacations revolve around basketball.

A relationship created on the court for the Northern State University graduates.

“We kind of had our eye on each other for a while, but there was one practice the players all crossed paths walking on. We walked by each other, and she goes, ‘I’m going to call you tonight,’ and I said ‘okay,'” Jarod said.

The rest is history. Now they stroll the sidelines in Washburn, North Dakota, growing the game side by side.

“There’s so much that she does that as a male coach in a female sport, it’s critical,” Jarod explained. “She has such good intuition. She understands what’s important, what’s not important, how to present. I go to her for all the important stuff.”

“And he is really good at everything else,” Amanda said with a laugh. “We coach very differently, but it works because we watch different things.”

The newest challenge is coaching their oldest daughter, the Cardinals’ starting freshman guard, Chev.

“We walk into the gym and right before we get into the door we always give each other a hug and say, ‘have a good game.’ She’ll go, ‘thanks mom.” Then we walk in the door and she’s like ‘hey coach,'” Amanda explained.

The Oberings have set their boundaries, and even though their family’s life has become basketball, it’s not all about the hoops.

“We’re open to the idea of our kids not loving it,” Jarod said. “I think if you push too hard often times you end up pushing them away.” It’s more than just basketball. If it’s just basketball it ends, right? Your career ends, you finish as a senior, but the approach we try to take is all these lessons are life long.”