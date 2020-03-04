The sixth man makes the difference for BHS boys basketball

In boys high school basketball the Bismarck High Demons enter this week’s WDA tournament as a two seed.

The team is coming off of a heartbreaking 89-87 loss to Legacy, however, one of the x-factors to their successful season is sixth man Treyson Eaglestaff.

A player that can play with a ton of confidence, however, he credits a lot of his development to his coaches…

“Coaches, they tell me every time I get the ball,” says sophomore Treyson Eaglestaff. “If I don’t shoot, that I should be the one to shoot, and if not, I throw one to my teammates and that helps me a lot.”

“Everytime he’s in the game, he plays as if he’s the best player,” says head coach Jordan Wilhelm. “And a lot of times he is the best player because of his ability to score the basketball in many different ways.”

Bismarck opens the tournament against Century at 6:30 pm on Thursday night at the Bismarck Event Center.

