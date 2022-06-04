Saturday marked the end of the season for Class B baseball and softball teams.

Baseball Scores:

#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes (7) , #2 Thompson Tommies (11) (Championship Game)

#4 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals (10), Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers (2) (3rd Place Game)

#3 Central Cass Squirrels (11), Surrey Mustangs (5) (5th Place Game)

#5 Beulah Miners (4), North Star Bearcats (0) (7th Place Game)

Softball Scores:

#1 Central Cass Squirrels (11), #2 Kindred-Richland Vikings (1) (Championship Game)

#3 Beulah Miners (10), #5 Renville County Mavericks (0) (3rd Place Game)

#4 May-Port-C-G Patriots (7), Velva-Drake/Anamoose Aggies (3) (5th Place Game)

Thompson Tommies (17), Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark (2) (7th Place Game)